DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Down 2.7%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 2,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 30,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $619.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

