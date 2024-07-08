BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Down 2.8%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 1,859,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,483,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

BlackBerry Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

