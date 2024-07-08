Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.7% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $914.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $831.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $869.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

