UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 2%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.97. 2,608,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,806,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $48,267,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $15,543,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in UiPath by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,132,984 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 624,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

