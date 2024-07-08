Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Up 5.1%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 90,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 848,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $730.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 279,712 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

