Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 230,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $65.57.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

