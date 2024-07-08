iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.11. 331,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.91. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

