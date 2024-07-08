iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
ITA stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 193,114 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.07. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.