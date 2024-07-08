Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,685,876,000 after acquiring an additional 179,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,563,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.45. 581,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,288. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.11.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

