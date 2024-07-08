Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMAY. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of PMAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. 25,756 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $564.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

