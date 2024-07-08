Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 208.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 877,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,545. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

