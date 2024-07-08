Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chemours by 4,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $4,711,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,459,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $1,547,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Chemours Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.29. 171,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,072. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.08%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

