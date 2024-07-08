Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.79. The company had a trading volume of 215,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.84.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

