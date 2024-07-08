Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $766,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,869. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

