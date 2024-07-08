Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 989 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.12. 148,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,361. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.