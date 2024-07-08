iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $44.49. 2,009,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,083. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

