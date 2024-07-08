Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lowered by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $151,402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $461.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,009. The stock has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.