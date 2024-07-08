iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBF traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $103.14. 1,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,453. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $105.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

