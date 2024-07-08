Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Intuit by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $11.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $657.33. The company had a trading volume of 347,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $447.01 and a one year high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.90.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

