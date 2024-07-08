State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in State Street by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,880,000 after buying an additional 183,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in State Street by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after purchasing an additional 129,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in State Street by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,198,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.96. 545,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

