Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.36. 1,673,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,019. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

