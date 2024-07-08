Dymension Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. Dymension has a market capitalization of $270.49 million and approximately $65.70 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002509 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,027,622,166 coins and its circulating supply is 189,632,434 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,027,584,319 with 189,586,938 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.1640536 USD and is up 7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $39,839,542.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.