MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Raised by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in MetLife were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $70.01. 122,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,672. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

