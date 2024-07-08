Tobam Purchases 208 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tobam boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 62,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.81. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $197.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.