Tobam Reduces Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in TELUS were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,789,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 387,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 70,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,077. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 289.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

