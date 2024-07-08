CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $385.17. 465,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $397.12. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.26, a PEG ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

