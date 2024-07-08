Tobam Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.43. 272,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,292,525. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.