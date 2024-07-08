AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $167.01 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $294.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.08.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.