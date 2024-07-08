1,642 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 81,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

