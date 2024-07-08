Main Street Research LLC Has $44.72 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $44,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.27.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $539.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.36 and its 200-day moving average is $461.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $540.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,905 shares of company stock valued at $123,528,726. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

