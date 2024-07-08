Tobam Has $321,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 289,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 129,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of DPZ stock traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $501.68. 33,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,086. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.93.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Wynn Resorts: 6 Reasons to Ante Up for the Stock
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MGM Resorts Stock: Poised for Hospitality Industry Rebound
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What Makes These 7 Stocks Magnificent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.