Presilium Private Wealth LLC Acquires 757 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $440.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

