Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $153.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

