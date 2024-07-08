Choreo LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Choreo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,887. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

