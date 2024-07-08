Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.81. 995,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

