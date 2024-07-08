Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $232.51

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $232.51 and last traded at $234.25, with a volume of 1621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.
Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies
In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
