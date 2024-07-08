R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $12.62. R1 RCM shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 865,176 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

R1 RCM Trading Up 14.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -158.63 and a beta of 0.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in R1 RCM by 17.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,507 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 229,395 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 31.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in R1 RCM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,696,412 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $70,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

