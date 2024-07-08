Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.84

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.84 and last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 245730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 418,484 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 177,589 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 854,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 540.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 30,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

