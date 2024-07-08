Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.61

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 21322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.