Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.55

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.55 and last traded at $122.55, with a volume of 2975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,194 shares of company stock worth $2,138,043. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,807,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

