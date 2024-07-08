Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 52-Week High at $165.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$165.00 and last traded at C$164.76, with a volume of 23281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$163.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$162.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$157.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total transaction of C$1,107,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644. Company insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

