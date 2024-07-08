Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.08

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 12953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.