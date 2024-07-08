Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.08

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 12953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
