Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.99

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 9704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $757.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.