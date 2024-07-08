SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $258.45

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $258.45 and last traded at $258.45, with a volume of 2131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.24.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.63 and its 200-day moving average is $228.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $7,600,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

