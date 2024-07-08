Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.38

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 73500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 7.55%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $80,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 122,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 49.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

