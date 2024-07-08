ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.07

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 84285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

