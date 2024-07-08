Choreo LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $1,684,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.44. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.