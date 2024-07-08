Choreo LLC Buys 2,619 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,271 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

