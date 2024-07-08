iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after buying an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after buying an additional 738,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after buying an additional 712,662 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,651,000 after buying an additional 663,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after buying an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,148. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

