Choreo LLC Acquires 6,016 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,596. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

